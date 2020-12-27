Carcass of leopard found in Bengal's Jalpaiguri district

A full-grown female leopard was found dead near a tea garden in West Bengal'sJalpaiguri district on Sunday, forest department sources said.

The carcass bearing multiple injury marks was spotted near the Bora river in Meteli block and it appeared that the animal was killed in a fight with another leopard.

Forest department employees took the carcass toGorumara for postmortem examination which will reveal the cause of death, sources said.