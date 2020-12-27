Storm Bella batters France, thousands of homes without electricity

Storm Bella batters France, thousands of homes without electricityReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-12-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 18:30 IST
Thousands of homes in north-western France were deprived of electricity on Sunday due to storm Bella sweeping through the area, with wind guts of up to 120 km/h on the coast.
More than 6,000 homes were without power in Normandy and around 4,000 in Brittany, electricity distributor Enedis said on Twitter.
