Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in attack in southwest

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed late on Saturday in an attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the military said on Sunday. Security sources told Reuters the attack occurred in the district of Harnai.

Reuters | Lahor | Updated: 27-12-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 20:47 IST
Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in attack in southwest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed late on Saturday in an attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the military said on Sunday.

Security sources told Reuters the attack occurred in the district of Harnai. Militants from nearby hilltops opened fire on a military checkpost using rockets and then automatic gunfire. "[The area] has been cordoned off; escape routes have been blocked," the military said in a statement.

The resource-rich province of Balochistan is home to some of Pakistan's largest coal and natural gas reserves, including some being backed by China. But Balochistan has largely remained undeveloped, and several armed groups have waged a decades-old insurgency in the region that has targeted the military as well as coal and gas projects backed by foreign investors.

Islamabad has said the insurgency is backed by rival India, and is part of an attempt to thwart foreign investment in the country. "Our nation stands with our courageous soldiers who face attacks from Indian-backed terrorists," Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter after the attack. Ten militants and one soldier were killed on Dec. 20 in the Awaran district of Balochistan, according to the military, which described the clash as part of an "intelligence-based" raid on an insurgent location.

In October, seven soldiers and seven security guards were killed by insurgents in the coastal Ormara district of Balochistan as they escorted a convoy of oil and gas workers. That attack was claimed by an umbrella organization of Baloch militant groups.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry issues SOP for conduct of sporting events in country

Eyeing resumption of sporting events in the coming months, the Sports Ministry has issued Standard Operating Procedures SOP which allow 50 per cent attendance in venues while prescribing formation of COVID-19 Task Force by organizers of eac...

I appeal with folded hands to Centre to repeal farm laws: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to the Centre to repeal the new farm laws and said farmers are protesting for their survival. In his second visit to the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers have been protesting ...

Diu: Prez visits beach, fort; inaugurates light-sound show

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited Ghoghla beach and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Diu Fort on the third day of his four-day visit, officials said. He was taken to the beach from Ghoghla circuit house by Praful Patel, admin...

British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway - health agency

The new variant of the coronavirus circulating in Britain has been detected in two people who came to Norway from the country, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said on Sunday. The travellers, who were not identified, came to Norway ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020