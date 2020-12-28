Left Menu
Development News Edition

If governor calls you to meet you, you have to meet him: Sourav Ganguly on speculations of joining politics

Trying to clear the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assemply polls next year, former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday stated he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:04 IST
If governor calls you to meet you, you have to meet him: Sourav Ganguly on speculations of joining politics
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trying to clear the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assemply polls next year, former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday stated he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation. "Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor.

Earlier in the day, he also visited the Swaminarayan Temple in the Bishnupur area of the South 24 Parganas district and prayed for peace and harmony of the people of West Bengal. "Prayed for peace, harmony and love for people of the State at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Joka at 11.30 am," Dhankhar said in another tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC held COVID-safe elections in Bihar; now preparing for polls next year: CEC Arora

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of Indias most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief S...

'Match made in heaven': Abhishek Bachchan lauds Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday lauded Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer Netflix film AK vs AK and said that he had too much fun while watching it. The Breathe Into The Shadows actor took to Twitter and expressed his liking for the l...

Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijans Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by an illegal Armenian armed group in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The ministry said the attack took place in the Khoja...

Amazon Prime Video unveils character posters from political drama 'Tandav'

After creating a storm with its first teaser, the Amazon Original series Tandav is all set to introduce fans to the cast of this riveting political drama. The online streamer on Monday unveiled some character looks of the ensemble cast incl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020