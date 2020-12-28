If governor calls you to meet you, you have to meet him: Sourav Ganguly on speculations of joining politics
Trying to clear the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assemply polls next year, former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday stated he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:04 IST
Trying to clear the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assemply polls next year, former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday stated he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation. "If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation. "Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor.
Earlier in the day, he also visited the Swaminarayan Temple in the Bishnupur area of the South 24 Parganas district and prayed for peace and harmony of the people of West Bengal. "Prayed for peace, harmony and love for people of the State at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Joka at 11.30 am," Dhankhar said in another tweet. (ANI)
