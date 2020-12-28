J-K: Pirpanjal receives heavy snowfall, normal life disrupted
With heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range, normal life in the Rajouri district faced disruption.ANI | Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:05 IST
With heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Pirpanjal mountain range, normal life in the Rajouri district faced disruption.
The roads in the Rajouri district have been blocked due to the snow. "Pirpanjal received heavy rainfall resulting in roadblocks in the district," says a police officer.
However, the work of removing the blockade due to snow is in progress. (ANI)