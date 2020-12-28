Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the government approved exports of medical cannabis, paving the way for sales abroad expected to produce hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. The new index includes nine companies that are "primarily engaged in the fields of research, cultivation, sale or production and marketing of medical cannabis products", the stock exchange said.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:56 IST
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the government approved exports of medical cannabis, paving the way for sales abroad expected to produce hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

The new index includes nine companies that are "primarily engaged in the fields of research, cultivation, sale or production and marketing of medical cannabis products", the stock exchange said. Though the index has a relatively low market cap of 1.7 billion shekels ($529 million), the bourse said it launched the index to indicate trends and as a "benchmark for active mutual funds that offer exposure to this emerging and growing sector".

($1 = 3.2151 shekels)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Simpl bags Fintech Startup of the Year title at India Fintech Awards 2020

- Simpl has been recognised for its groundbreaking innovations towards reimagining the payment experience, both for merchants and consumers using human-centric design and machine intelligence BANGALORE, India, Dec. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Si...

China sentences lawyer who reported on outbreak to 4 years

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former lawyer who reported on the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak to four years in prison on charges of picking fights and provoking trouble, one of her lawyers said. The Pudong New Area Peoples...

Amartya Sen thanks Mamata Banerjee for her support

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen Monday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for supporting him after his family was accused by the Visva Bharati of being in illegal possession of land on the campus, and said her strong voice is a t...

SCBA expresses shock over search at Delhi lawyer's premises, assault of another in UP

The Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Monday expressed shock and deep concern on the arbitrary, illegal and brazen exercise of brute power by the police against lawyers, including the search conducted at the premises of an advocate repr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020