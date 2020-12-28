Left Menu
COAS Naravane proceeds on visit to Republic of Korea

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:19 IST
The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) at Daejeon. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) has proceeded on a three-day visit to the Republic of Korea (ROK) from 28 to 30 December 2020. During the visit, he will be meeting senior military and civilian leadership of the Republic of Korea.

General Naravane will lay a wreath at National Cemetery and War Memorial at Seoul. He is scheduled to call on with the Minister of National Defence, ROK Army Chief, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-ROK defence relations.

The Army Chief will also visit the Korea Combat Training Centre in Inje Country, Gangwon Province and Advance Defence Development (ADD) at Daejeon.

(With Inputs from PIB)

