SGPC providing various services for farmers protesting near Delhi borders

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, is serving langar cooked food from community kitchen and providing other services to the farmers protesting against the Centres three farm laws at various border points of Delhi, its president Jagir Kaur said on Monday.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 28-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 17:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, is serving 'langar' (cooked food from community kitchen) and providing other services to the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at various border points of Delhi, its president Jagir Kaur said on Monday. Kaur said apart from providing 'langar' at the Delhi borders from the SGPC 'Gurdwaras' in Haryana, accommodation facilities, medical aid and toilets have also been arranged there.

These services are also being monitored from time to time at the borders by the members of the SGPC, she said in a statement. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country have been protesting for over a month near various border points of the national capital, demanding the repeal of the farm laws, which the ruling BJP has claimed are for the benefit of the farmers. SGPC member Gurinderpal Singh Ranike, who reached Delhi and reviewed the arrangements made for the protesting farmers, said the 'sewadars' (workers) are engaged in providing these services day and night.

For farmers' accommodation, waterproof tents, mattresses and quilts have been provided while three medical teams have also been deputed there. Arrangements of toilets have also been made, Ranike said. He said the 'langar' is running near Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi and in Ambala. A large number of employees of various 'gurdwaras' under the SGPC are stationed in Delhi, Ranike added.

