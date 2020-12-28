Left Menu
SP's Ram Govind Chaudhary urges farmers to be ready for 'do or die battle' with new farm laws

Addressing a kisan ghera chaupal in Saidpura village under Bansdih assembly segment, the senior SP leader urged farmers unions that till the withdrawal of the three controversial laws and MSP was not made mandatory, they should continue their aar-paar ki ladai do or die battle. Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were trying to corporatise the country with the power of police and crush the nations soul, Chaudhary said, We will not allow Modi to succeed in his intentions.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary on Monday exhorted farmers for a ''do or die battle'' with the government for the withdrawal of the new agriculture laws. Addressing a 'kisan ghera chaupal' in Saidpura village under Bansdih assembly segment, the senior SP leader urged farmers' unions that ''till the withdrawal of the three controversial laws and MSP was not made mandatory, they should continue their 'aar-paar ki ladai' (do or die battle).'' Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were trying to corporatise the country with the power of police and crush the nation's soul, Chaudhary said, ''We will not allow Modi to succeed in his intentions. We are ready to give every sacrifice for saving the country's soul.'' Saluting the farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi, he said farmers are fighting to break the chains and every farmer of the country is with them in this battle.

The SP leader said if the Modi government does not utilise the opportunity and withdraw the three laws on December 29 and give legal backing to the MSP, the farmers' unions should give a call of 'aar-paar ki ladai' from December 31 at the national level. He assured that his party (the SP) will support farmers at every level in this battle.

