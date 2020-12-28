Left Menu
Development News Edition

Export subsidy, rise in ethanol price to increase operating margin of sugar mills in FY21: Report

The export subsidy, announced by the government for October-September SS21, will help sustain the commoditys exports at almost last years level, Crisil Ratings said in a report.This, together with stable domestic demand, higher contribution from ethanol due to higher cane diversion for ethanol production and increased ethanol price, will lead to a 100-200 basis points bps increase in the operating margin of sugar mills to 10.5-11.5 per cent this fiscal, it added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:32 IST
Export subsidy, rise in ethanol price to increase operating margin of sugar mills in FY21: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The export subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore, recently announced by the government for sugar season 2020-21 (SS21), stable domestic demand and rise in ethanol price are likely to increase the operating margin of sugar mills to 10.5-11.5 per cent this financial year, according to a report. The export subsidy, announced by the government for October-September SS21, will help sustain the commodity's exports at almost last year's level, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

This, together with stable domestic demand, higher contribution from ethanol due to higher cane diversion for ethanol production and increased ethanol price, will lead to a 100-200 basis points (bps) increase in the operating margin of sugar mills to 10.5-11.5 per cent this fiscal, it added. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had recently approved an export subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore for up to 6 million tonnes (around Rs 5.8 per kg) for SS21.

''Though lower than the Rs 10.4 per kg subsidy announced for SS20, the current subsidy, in tandem with ruling international prices will help domestic mills cover the cost of production, rendering exports viable,'' Crisil Ratings Senior Director Anuj Sethi said. Crisil expects export volumes in SS21 to be in the 5-5.5 million tonnes range, slightly below the target of 6 million tonnes, due to the smaller export window available.

Further, a bulk of exports may need to take place by April 2021 given the likelihood of resumption of sugar exports by Brazil (contributing to 30-40 per cent of global sugar production), it pointed out. Meanwhile, the domestic consumption in SS21 is likely to sustain at last year's level of 25.5-26 million tonnes due to higher industrial demand, which accounts for 60 per cent of the total demand, mainly driven by increased consumption of packaged foods such as biscuits, chocolates and confectionery that contribute over 30 per cent of total industrial demand and stable household demand, it said.

Demand from hotels, restaurant and cafes, however, remains tepid with consumers exercising caution with respect to dining out, it added. Further, the report stated that the price of ethanol procured by oil marketing companies was hiked recently by 4.4-6.2 per cent to encourage supply of ethanol for blending with fuel.

Better ethanol price, applicable from December 1, will lead to higher cane diversion towards ethanol production, thereby reducing sugar production by 2 million tonnes in SS21 as against 0.8 million tonnes in SS20. Almost stable exports and domestic consumption, together with higher diversion of cane for ethanol production, should help keep inventory levels at 10.5-11 million tonnes at close of SS21, similar to 10.7 million tonnes seen at close of SS20, Crisil said.

''Higher ethanol prices, along with stable sugar realisations and steady sale volumes are expected to drive up operating profitability for mills by 100-200 basis points in fiscal 2021, offsetting impact of higher cane prices,'' Crisil Ratings Director Gautam Shahi added..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded 2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. I...

Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfortHe was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020