Badly injured elephant located, tranquilised

A badly injured elephant moving around the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve area over the past few days was located on Monday and tranquilised, forest department officials said. The elephant was tranquilised and then treated with antibiotics and other medicines.Forest department officials would monitor the elephant until it made a full recovery, they said.

PTI | Udhagamanda | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:02 IST
Badly injured elephant located, tranquilised

A badly injured elephant moving around the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve area over the past few days was located on Monday and tranquilised, forest department officials said. The pachyderm was spotted a kilometre away from Bokkapuram Thotlingi area in MTR, following which department officials and veterinarians reached the spot and decided to sedate and treat it.

It had deep injuries on the back, they said. The elephant was tranquilised and then treated with antibiotics and other medicines.

Forest department officials would monitor the elephant until it made a full recovery, they said..

