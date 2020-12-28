Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fifty pc subsidy on transportation of fruits, vegetables on Kisan Rail

The Government of India said on Monday that Kisan Rail has bolstered fast transportation of agricultural produce across the country by providing a seamless supply chain of perishable produce and providing 50 per cent subsidy on transportation of fruits and vegetables.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:04 IST
Fifty pc subsidy on transportation of fruits, vegetables on Kisan Rail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India said on Monday that Kisan Rail has bolstered fast transportation of agricultural produce across the country by providing a seamless supply chain of perishable produce and providing 50 per cent subsidy on transportation of fruits and vegetables. "Kisan Rail has become a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agricultural produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," the Government of India said in a press note.

"The Government of India has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables," it added. "Indian Railways introduced the first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020. This train further extended upto Muzaffarpur and also increased frequency from weekly to three days in a week as a result of good response from the farmers taking advantage to send their produce to the distant places of northern India," it added.

The Indian Railways are presently running Kisan Rail on the following sectors - Devlali/Sangola-Manmad-Muzaffarpur (three days in a week), Sangola-Daund-Nagpur-Narkher-Adarshnagar Delhi (weekly), Sanglola-Nagpur-Shalimar (two days in a week). "The multi-commodity train service carries vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion etc as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc," the government said.

"The loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages and no minimum or maximum size of consignment," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded 2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. I...

Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfortHe was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020