Fifty pc subsidy on transportation of fruits, vegetables on Kisan Rail

The Government of India said on Monday that Kisan Rail has bolstered fast transportation of agricultural produce across the country by providing a seamless supply chain of perishable produce and providing 50 per cent subsidy on transportation of fruits and vegetables. "Kisan Rail has become a game-changer in ensuring fast transportation of agricultural produce across the nation. It provides a seamless supply chain of perishable produce," the Government of India said in a press note.

"The Government of India has extended a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of fruits and vegetables," it added. "Indian Railways introduced the first "Kisan Rail" from Devlali to Danapur on August 7, 2020. This train further extended upto Muzaffarpur and also increased frequency from weekly to three days in a week as a result of good response from the farmers taking advantage to send their produce to the distant places of northern India," it added.

The Indian Railways are presently running Kisan Rail on the following sectors - Devlali/Sangola-Manmad-Muzaffarpur (three days in a week), Sangola-Daund-Nagpur-Narkher-Adarshnagar Delhi (weekly), Sanglola-Nagpur-Shalimar (two days in a week). "The multi-commodity train service carries vegetables such as cauliflower, capsicum, cabbage, drumsticks, chillies, onion etc as well as fruits like grapes, oranges, pomegranate, banana, custard apple etc," the government said.

"The loading and unloading of perishable commodities will be permitted at all en route stoppages and no minimum or maximum size of consignment," it added. (ANI)