MHA issues order to extend Guidelines for Surveillance 

While there has been a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases, there is need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom (UK). 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:16 IST
Therefore, the focused approach on surveillance, containment and strict observance of the guidelines/ SOPs issued by MHA and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW), as envisaged in the Guidelines issued on 25.11.2020; need to be enforced strictly by States and UTs. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an Order today to extend the earlier Guidelines for Surveillance to remain in force upto 31.01.2021.

Accordingly, Containment Zones continue to be demarcated carefully; prescribed containment measures strictly followed within these zones; COVID-appropriate behaviour promoted and strictly enforced; the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed in respect of various permitted activities followed scrupulously.

(With Inputs from PIB)

