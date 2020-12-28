Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP

In an official statement, the food ministry said the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP minimum support price from farmers.Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:45 IST
Govt procures paddy worth Rs 86,243 crore this kharif season so far at MSP
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government's paddy procurement has increased 25 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 456.79 lakh tonnes, valuing Rs 86,242.83 crore. In an official statement, the food ministry said the government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at MSP (minimum support price) from farmers.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other state agencies have procured 456.79 lakh tonnes of paddy till December 27 as against 366.19 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period previous year.

''About 56.55 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS (Kharif marketing season) procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 86,242.83 Crore,'' the statement said. Of the total procurement, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes of paddy, which is 44.39 per cent of the total procurement. In Punjab, the procurement has ended.

The ministry said the procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Karnataka. ''Till December 27, a quantity of 67,67,701 cotton bales valuing Rs 19,815.07 crore has been procured benefitting 13,12,274 farmers,'' the statement said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020