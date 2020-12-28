Left Menu
Tamil Nadu farmers who suffered financial losses due to extensive damage of their crops by cyclones Nivar and Burevi will be compensated soon, and the relief sum will be deposited into their bank accounts, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:32 IST
Farmers will soon be compensated for crop loss due to

Tamil Nadu farmers who suffered financial losses due to extensive damage of their crops by cyclones Nivar and Burevi will be compensated soon, and the relief sum will be deposited into their bank accounts, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Monday. Particulars of the farmers including their bank accounts has been obtained and the work to assess crop loss will be completed within four days, he said.

The agriculture department secretary has conveyed to the government that the officials would submit a detailed report in this regard to the government soon. ''Therefore, I would like to inform that the government will provide adequate compensation to the farmers affected by the heavy rains/cyclones,'' the chief minister said while addressing district collectors through video conference from the state secretariat here on Monday.

Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, has been severely affected by two recent cyclones Nivar and Burevi, and the delta region besides several other districts have been hit hard by heavy rains. During both the calamitous occasions, the officials of various government departments, district heads, revenue, local administration, police and public works department, took concerted measures to protect the public.

He recalled that during his inspection of the worst affected districts of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, he had accepted the request of farmers to compensate them for crop loss. ''A thorough assessment of the damage can be made only after the floodwater drains from the fields,'' he said and added the ryots will be provided relief soon.

