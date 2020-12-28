Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sabarimala temple to open for Makaravilakku festival from Dec 30

The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for "Makaravilakku", the annual festival at the hill shrine of Sabarimala, officials said on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:44 IST
Sabarimala temple to open for Makaravilakku festival from Dec 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Sabarimala temple will open on December 30 at 5 pm for "Makaravilakku", the annual festival at the hill shrine of Sabarimala, officials said on Monday. As per a statement from the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB), pilgrims will be allowed entry to the temple from the morning of December 31, 2020 till January 19, 2021. The temple will be closed on January 20.

The virtual queue booking for the pilgrimage can be done online from the official website of the temple from December 28, it said. Entry to the temple will be limited to only 5,000 pilgrims per day.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-negative certificate, taken within 48 hours of the pilgrimage, will be mandatory for Ayyappa devotees visiting from December 31, the TDB said. "Those who do not have a COVID test negative certificate will not be allowed entry into Sabarimala. There would be no COVID-19 testing facility at Nilakkal."

Makaravilakku is a 41-day long annual puja festival celebrated at the shrine of Sabarimala. (ANI)

Also Read: TDB makes COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for devotees to Lord Ayyappa shrine

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...

Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday inaugurated Indias first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine PCV in a bid to prevent about 67,800 child mortality under 5 years of age in India from pneumococcal diseases every year. The vaccine is deve...

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Russias Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media foreign agents on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020