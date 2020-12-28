Left Menu
Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity in DFC: Goyal

The minister also suggested the formation of dedicated management teams, led by a senior official for each project of Railways, for day to day effective monitoring and resolution of the project issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:12 IST
The minister also suggested the formation of dedicated management teams, led by a senior official for each project of Railways, for day to day effective monitoring and resolution of the project issues.

Railways should gear up to ensure all last-mile connectivity as it speeds up the problem progress of DFCs in the country.

This was said by Shri Piyush Goyal Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution while reviewing the progress of upcoming DFCs

He asked the officials to continue to engage and coordinate with all the stakeholders in ensuring that remaining sections of land acquisitions are also completed at earliest.

The minister also suggested the formation of dedicated management teams, led by a senior official for each project of Railways, for day to day effective monitoring and resolution of the project issues.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the 351 km long 'New Bhaupur- New Khurja section' of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) tomorrow

During the event, Prime Minister will also inaugurate EDFC's Operation Control Centre (OCC) at Prayagraj as well.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is constructing the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km including Sonnagar-Dankuni PPP Section)

(With Inputs from PIB)

