Rebels attack villages in northern Nigeria, killing 10

Attacks by gunmen suspected to be from Nigerias Boko Haram jihadist rebels have killed at least 10 people in Borno state in northern Nigeria, according to local residents. The first attack was on the town of Azare, where insurgents hit government offices and burned down a police station.

PTI | Maiduguri | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Attacks by gunmen suspected to be from Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadist rebels have killed at least 10 people in Borno state in northern Nigeria, according to local residents. The attackers hit four villages, according to the Borno state government which confirmed the attacks but put the casualty figure at three dead.

However, residents said at least 10 people were killed. The first attack was on the town of Azare, where insurgents hit government offices and burned down a police station. Heavy gunfire was heard as soldiers fought the attackers.

A soldier, officer and a local self-defense fighter were killed in Azare, residents said. Another attack was on Shaffa, said resident Ibrahim Buba, who said he spent the night hiding in the nearby bush area. He said his uncle, a friend, and five others were killed in the attack.

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum visited Shaffa and other villages on Sunday. The attackers targeted schools, shops and places of worship in four villages, according to a statement by the governor's spokesman, Isa Gusau.

"Thousands of bags of farm products recently harvested by farmers were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls," the statement said. "The governor inspected all destroyed property and ordered the immediate reconstruction of property which includes a police station, market stalls and others." In Shafa, the governor commended efforts to protect the village by the head of the local defense unit. The governor ordered six patrol vehicles and other surveillance equipment to replace those pillaged by the suspected jihadists.

The attacks on these villages are the first in years in the southern part of Borno state..

