No New Year celebrations at public places: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government will not allow any New Year celebrations at public places in view of the emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 virus in the United Kingdom. "There will be no New Year celebrations at public places, due to COVID-19 and the emergence of the new strain of the virus in the United Kingdom," stated Basavaraj Bommai.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that Section 144 of CRPC would be imposed across the city from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, owners of pubs and bars in Bengaluru are unhappy with government restrictions citing they are not expecting a good business during the New Year season.

Owner of a pub told ANI, "DJ systems are not allowed and people cannot dance inside premises. On December 24 night, many people cancelled their bookings." Karnataka's Covid-19 tally reached 9,16,909 on Monday with 653 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that there would be new guidelines for New Year celebrations and he was supposed to conduct a meeting with the Home Department regarding this. (ANI)