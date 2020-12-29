Customs arrests woman, seizes 481 grams gold at Mumbai International Airport
Customs at Mumbai International Airport arrested a woman who arrived from Dubai on Monday and seized 481 grams of 24 karat gold foil from her possession.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:40 IST
Customs at Mumbai International Airport arrested a woman who arrived from Dubai on Monday and seized 481 grams of 24 karat gold foil from her possession.
According to a customs official, in order to cheat the scanner at the airport, the accused had coated the gold sheet in carbon paper and kept it in cavities made in chocolate boxes.
The woman has been arrested on charges of smuggling gold. (ANI)