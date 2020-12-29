Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Council found dead, suicide note recovered

The body of SL Dharmegowda, Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Council was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. A suicide note has been recovered.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Former Prime Minister and chief of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Deve Gowda have condoled the untimely demise of Dharmegowda. "The untimely demise of Dharmegowda is the most unfortunate and traumatic event. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to his family and followers," CMO stated.

"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," said Deve Gowda. (ANI)