Indian Army conducts outreach webinar for startups in emerging technologies

In a major push to support Atmanirbharta and to promote an innovation ecosystem, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), conducted an outreach webinar for startups in emerging technologies. 89 startups pitched their indigenously developed innovations, ideas and proposals to the Indian Army through virtual presentations in webinar format from 17 to 28 Dec 2020.

The proposals focused on the field of Drones, Counter Drones, Robotics, Autonomous Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum computing, Blockchain technology, 3D printing, Nanotechnology and Medical applications.

The webinars, organised by the Army Design Bureau (ADB), received a massive response where 13 proposals were shortlisted for further examination based on their viability and applicability for the Indian Army. Prospective users and domain specialists from Army Headquarters and Army Training Command attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief of Indian Army, Lt Gen SS Hasabnis, underlined the importance of self-reliance in the defence sector and called upon the defence industry, particularly the startups to invest in emerging and niche technologies. The Deputy Chief also assured the startups that the Indian Army will assist and handhold them in co-developing innovations and technologies which can enhance the operational capabilities of the Army.

(With Inputs from PIB)