Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Odisha has recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries and four deaths on Monday, informed the State Health Department.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 14:38 IST
Odisha reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has recorded 263 new COVID-19 cases, 324 recoveries and four deaths on Monday, informed the State Health Department. The new cases were reported from 26 of the 30 districts, with 151 persons in quarantine.

As per the Health Department Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the active cases now stand at 2,688, and the death toll has reached 1,868. So far, the total number of confirmed cases is 3,29,001, out of which 3,24,392 patients have already recovered. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Transporters against E-Way bill validity period reduction from Jan 1

Transporters apex body AIMTC on Tuesday said it is against reduction of E-Way bill validity period from January 1, and said that the move will disrupt supply chain and create chaotic condition. The All India Motor Transport Congress AIMTC i...

India likely to extend ban on flights from the UK - minister

Indias Civil Aviation Minister on Tuesday said the country was likely to extend a ban on flights from Britain that it has imposed in a bid to contain a new strain of the coronavirus.I foresee a slight extension of the temporary suspension. ...

Realme UI 2.0 Early Access application open for Realme X2 Pro / Realme 7

Realme has opened the application channel for the realme UI 2.0 Early Access program for Realme X2 Pro and Realme 7 users, allowing a few of them to experience the new features of the companys latest custom skin based on Android 11 ahead of...

Free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for protesting farmers: AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Free WiFi hotspots will be set up at Singhu border for protesting farmers AAP leader Raghav Chadha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020