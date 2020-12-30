Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Parents' Federation welcomes govt move to provide reservation in engineering, medical colleges

Odisha Parents' Federation welcomed the state government's decision to constitute a high-level committee to finalise the modalities of reservation for government school students in engineering and medical studies in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:44 IST
Odisha Parents' Federation welcomes govt move to provide reservation in engineering, medical colleges
Odisha Parents' Federation Chairman Basudev Bhatta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Parents' Federation welcomed the state government's decision to constitute a high-level committee to finalise the modalities of reservation for government school students in engineering and medical studies in the state. The committee will be headed by a retired High Court Judge.

This decision came after the Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal on December 28 related to the reservation for students of government high schools for admission to engineering and medical colleges which will be applicable from the next academic year onwards. "This is the first time when a Cabinet took such a decision. We welcome the step and request the government to include all stakeholder like Parents' Federation Association and Teachers' Association in consultations," Basudev Bhatta Chairman of Odisha Parents' Federation said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatta said that government schools are not trustworthy in the view of parents due to the lacking of quality education. This committee will focus on providing quality education like Navodaya schools and Kendriya Vidyalaya. "We need to prepare our government school students to qualify the competitive examinations for the development of the education structure in the state," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hold direct talks with PM for successful outcome: Cong, SAD to farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress on Wednesday appealed to farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws to hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, otherwise the dialogue will not yield any results. Commenting on farm...

Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm laws

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJPs ground level workers also want withdrawal of three new farm laws as they feel they will not be able to face the peopleThousands of farmers, mainly from Punja...

Sreesanth in Kerala team for Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament

Former India pacer S Sreesanth is all set to play in domestic cricket as he was included in the Kerala team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament scheduled for early next month, ending his long wait after completing a seven-year-ban on ch...

The virus that shut down the world: Economic meltdown

The early warning signs UNCTADJan HoffmannUNCTAD has estimated global economic losses of 1 trillion in 2020. Even before the virus had officially been declared a pandemic, it was clear that the shutdowns, travel bans and other restrictio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020