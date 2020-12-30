Left Menu
Development News Edition

New COVID-19 strain: India extends ban on UK flights till Jan 7

A decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till 7 January 2021, informed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 17:04 IST
New COVID-19 strain: India extends ban on UK flights till Jan 7
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till 7 January 2021, informed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday. The government has imposed a ban on flights coming to India from the UK with effect from December 22 in the view of new strain of COVID-19 detected in the UK.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 20 persons have been found in the country with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from the UK. Meanwhile, the Government of India extended the suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till Jan 31, 2021 in the wake of COVID-19. However, restrictions shall not to apply on special flights and international air cargo operations approved by the Director General of Civil Aviation. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands, 5 killed

At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed government for Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a local security source told Reuters. Loud bla...

Ukraine signs contract for supply of China's Sinovac vaccine

Ukraines health minister has signed contract to buy 1.8 million doses of Chinas Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Ukraines presidential office said on Wednesday.The office said in a statement the vaccine was expected to arrive in Ukraine in the sho...

Biopic on music composer Datta Naik in the works

Noted music composer Datta Naiks life will be brought on celluloid by Yoodlee Films with N Datta The Untold Story, the makers announced on Wednesday. Commemorating Naiks death anniversary, his son Roop Naik has collaborated with Yoodlee Fil...

Delhi HC notice to Jindal Steel on RBI's plea over transfer of money to foreign subsidiary

The Division Bench of Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on a plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India challenging single judge bench order in a matter related to the JSPLs transfer of money to its foreign sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020