Left Menu
Development News Edition

No case of 'Mutant' coronavirus strain in state yet, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra has not recorded any case of the new mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom yet, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:34 IST
No case of 'Mutant' coronavirus strain in state yet, says Maharashtra Health Minister
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope.. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra has not recorded any case of the new mutant coronavirus strain that surfaced in the United Kingdom yet, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday. "As many as 43 samples of the UK returnees, who tested positive for Covid-19, were sent for genetic analysis. But no sample was tested for the new strain," Tope added.He said that that the Maharashtra government had banned travel to and from the UK much before the Central government did so.

He also said that the Maharashtra government is very serious regarding the swab tests of UK returnees and is taking care that no one misses out. "In any case, if someone has missed out and we get to know it, we will take a befitting action following the protocol," he added.

Regarding the precautionary steps taken by the state government for the new coronavirus strain, Tope said that authorities will take care that the Standard operating procedures (SoPs) will be strictly executed by the people. "If necessary, we have asked the local authorities across the state to increase the fine for not following the SoPs," he added. He also mentioned that the Maharashtra government is working hard to achieve the goal of 'Zero COVID-19' cases in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colgate extends naturals portfolio, launches Vedshakti Oil Pulling

Leading oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive India on Wednesday announced the launch of ayurveda-based oil pulling, extending its portfolio in the naturals segment. Oil pulling is a simple method of swishing oil in the mouth for a few...

TMC govt did nothing for migrant workers, Cong will ensure direct cash transfer if elected : Adhir

Slamming the TMC governmwnt in West Bengal for not doing anything for migrant workers who returned to the state during the lockdown, Congress Parliamentary Party leader Adhir Chowdhury Wednesday said the party will ensure direct cash transf...

Sweden registers 8,846 new COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden registered 8,846 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed. The country registered 243 new deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 8,727. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and ...

Hindu temple destroyed, set on fire by mob in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

A mob of over hundred people led by local Muslim clerics reportedly destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video clip is going viral on social media, in which a violent mob is seen destr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020