Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP installs five hotspot devices at Singhu border

Chadha said many more WiFi devices will be installed in the coming days as per the requirement of the protesters.On Tuesday, Chadha had announced that free WiFi hotspots will be set up at the Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month to oppose the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre in September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:04 IST
AAP installs five hotspot devices at Singhu border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday installed five hotspot devices at the Singhu border providing internet access to the thousands of farmers protesting there against the three new agriculture laws. Chadha said many more WiFi devices will be installed in the coming days as per the requirement of the protesters.

On Tuesday, Chadha had announced that free WiFi hotspots will be set up at the Singhu border for the farmers who have been camping there for over a month to oppose the contentious farm laws enacted by the Centre in September. Chadha who is also the AAP's Punjab co-in-charge visited the Singhu border, where protesters include a large number of farmers from the state, and installed five WiFi hotspots and checked their functioning.

''We had asked our farmer brothers for feedback on areas at Singhu with poor mobile reception. Based on their inputs, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has installed WiFi hotspots. Each hotspot will cover an area of over 31,000 sq mt,'' Chadha told reporters. ''Not only are we ready to install as many WiFi hotspots as required by our farmer brothers, but if similar demands arise from Tikri and other borders, we will install free WiFi hotspots there as well,'' he added.

Chadha said access to information is of utmost importance and it's with this objective that the WiFi hotspots are being put up at the protest site. Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have come out strongly in support of the protesting farmers. Earlier this month, he had visited the Singhu border site and reviewed the arrangements made for farmers by the AAP-led city government.

Farmers from various parts of the country have been camping at different border points of Delhi for over a month now to demand repeal of the three agri laws which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by the opposition parties..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium tightens COVID-19 controls with tests for all travellers

Belgium has tightened its measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by requiring all people who have travelled abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test. The country of 11 million people has suffered one of Europes highest death rates per ...

Jharkhand Health Minister urges Harsh Vardhan to lift admission ban on 3 medical colleges

By Rizwan Arif Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to lift a ban on admission of students in three medical colleges of the state in Dumka, Hazaribagh and Palamu.Gupta made the ...

US bans second Malaysian palm oil giant over forced labour

The US said it will ban all shipments of palm oil from one of the worlds biggest producers after finding indicators of forced labour and other abuses on plantations that feed into the supply chains of some of Americas most famous food and c...

Tribal village in West Bengal's Birbhum lacks toilet facilities; Mamata pays visit, assures aid

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Locals of Ballabpur Danga village in West Bengals Birbhum district said that their village lacks basic facilities like toilets and clean water. However, they are now hopeful that things might change as Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020