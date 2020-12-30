Punjab cabinet nod for data policy to streamline delivery of govt services

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'Punjab State Data Policy' (PSDP) to ensure greater access to the public in delivery of government services, an official statement said here. As per the PSDP, citizens will get efficient access to public services like birth certificate, death certificate and driving licence.

The state government will streamline the data regarding public services so that it can be used in a proper form for public delivery. The PSDP, approved by the cabinet in its meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, would be instrumental in leveraging data and technology to optimise service delivery and citizens' access.

The data would be utilised for evidence-based policy making and programme decision making. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said this policy shall serve as a guiding principle for all departments to collect, process, manage and use data for efficient, effective, transparent and accessible service delivery to citizens.

The policy shall serve the purpose of facilitating easy access and sharing of government data, to support sustainable and inclusive governance. It will also help in effective planning, implementation and monitoring of developmental programmes, managing and mitigating disasters along with scientific research aiding informed decisions for the public good, she said.