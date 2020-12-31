Left Menu
Delhi: Young vet student makes beds using tyres for dogs amid cold wave

With the cold wave across the country continuing to send shivers down the spines of Delhiites, stray animals have been left out in the cold with little to no respite.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:39 IST
Vibha Tomar with a stray dog in its tyre bed. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With the cold wave across the country continuing to send shivers down the spines of Delhiites, stray animals have been left out in the cold with little to no respite. Vibha Tomar, a young veterinary student and founder of a charitable organisation in the national capital has donned the cape of a good samaritan by making warm beds out of large tyres and old sacks for our furry friends.

While speaking to ANI, Tomar said that she got the idea from a social media post. "Since the winter season began, I thought I should do something to stray animals so that they can survive this winter. I saw a person on Instagram who had made a beautiful bed out of a tyre for his pet and thought it was a good way to protect strays in this cold winter, so I also started to collect tyres," she said.

The large tyres make for a cozy bed for animals amid the harsh winter. Sacks and old cloth on the inside helps them with comfort and warmth. Tomar claims that nearly 100 animals have received these tyre-beds through her organisation -- Oscar for Life.

"The animals are okay during the day but the night gets too cold for them. I have covered 100 animals so far and am very positive that this will have a positive effect on strays," she said. Cold wave conditions have been predicted in parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 3 to 4 degree Celsius with icy winds sweeping North India.

