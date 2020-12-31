Road mishap claims 3 lives in Thrissur
Three people were killed after seven vehicles, including lorries and cars, collided at Kuthiran of the district in Kerala.ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:43 IST
Three people were killed after seven vehicles, including lorries and cars, collided at Kuthiran of the district in Kerala. The accident took place in Thrissur on Thursday morning.
Following the mishap, the traffic disrupted on the national highway today. More details are awaited. (ANI)