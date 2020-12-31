Odisha logs 315 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Odisha has recorded 315 new Covid-19 cases, and 328 recoveries, the State Health Department informed on Thursday. The new 315 cases were reported from 27 of the 30 districts of the state, with 181 persons in quarantine.

As per the Health Department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 2,592. With two more deaths recorded on the same day, the death toll has reached 1,873. With this, Odisha has registered 3,29,621 cases of novel coronavirus so far including 3,25,103 recoveries. (ANI)