Minor raped, murdered in Maharashtra's Raigad; accused held

A 3-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Pen town of Raigad district on December 29. The accused has been arrested, the police said. Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP), Raigad Ashok Dudhe said, "We have arrested the accused and a detailed investigation is underway by a special team of investigators."

The girl stayed with her family at Adivashi Pada near Vadgaon, her body was found behind the school, said police. According to the police, the accused was earlier imprisoned in another case and was out on parole when he allegedly committed the crime. (ANI)

Also Read: Raigad court takes cognizance of charge-sheet against Arnab