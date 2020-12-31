Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market

Europe's annual consumption stands at around 500 bcm, used mostly in power generation. TAP is a part of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor, stretching 3,500 km from Azerbaijan to Europe and drawing from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan aims to supply European gas markets with 10 bcm of gas a year, including 8 bcm to Italy and a combined 2 bcm to Greece and Bulgaria.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:45 IST
Azerbaijan starts gas exports to Russia-dominated European market
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Azerbaijan has started commercial natural gas supplies to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the energy ministry said on Thursday, beginning its push into the lucrative energy market dominated by Russia.

The project has the backing of the European Commission as part of efforts to curb Europe's dependence on Russian energy. Russia controls 34% of Europe's gas market and plans to raise gas exports to Europe, including Turkey, to 183 billion cubic metres (bcm) next year from the 171-172 bcm expected this year. Europe's annual consumption stands at around 500 bcm, used mostly in power generation.

TAP is a part of the $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor, stretching 3,500 km from Azerbaijan to Europe and drawing from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea. Azerbaijan aims to supply European gas markets with 10 bcm of gas a year, including 8 bcm to Italy and a combined 2 bcm to Greece and Bulgaria. It already supplies gas to Turkey.

"The Southern Gas Corridor will strengthen the system of global energy security. It has connected the Caspian region to Europe," the energy ministry said in a statement. Rovnag Abdullayev, head of state energy firm SOCAR, hailed the start of the gas sales to Europe as a "historic day".

Analysts have said Azeri gas is unlikely to change Russia's dominant position in Europe, but that it still poses some threat to Moscow's share of the region's gas market. Russia is still seeking to complete its subsea Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany.

The project stalled a year ago due to sanctions from the United States. Russia resumed construction, albeit slowly, earlier this month. The TAP stakeholders are BP, SOCAR, and Snam , with a 20% holding each, plus Fluxys with a 19% stake, Enagas with 16%, and Axpo with 5%.

The first phase of the Shah Deniz field began production in 2006, delivering more than 10 bcm a year of gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. The second phase started output in 2018, adding 16 bcm of gas production capacity at its peak to bring total capacity to 26 bcm.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel marshals supplies in dash for full vaccination of at-risk groups

Israel is carefully husbanding supplies as it races to vaccinate all vulnerable citizens by late January and push for an early exit from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Thursday. Authorities started vaccinations on Dec. 19, and are...

Bewildered and angry, Northern Ireland unionists fret over place in UK

As Northern Irelands unionists prepare to celebrate 100 years since the states creation cemented their place in the United Kingdom, post-Brexit trade barriers are triggering their deepest fears being cut off from Britain and pushed towards ...

South runway of Bangalore airport becomes CAT-III B compliant

The Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru KIB has become compliant for CAT-IIIB operations, which will allow the airlines to land aircraft at a runway visual range of as low as 50 metres besides take-offs at 125 metres, a release sa...

U.S. vaccinations in 2020 falling far short of target of 20 mln people

Only about 2.6 million Americans had received a COVID-19 vaccine going into the last day of December, putting the United States far short of the governments target to vaccinate 20 million people this month.About 14 million doses of Pfizers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020