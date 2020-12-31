CAS RKS Bhadauria launches IAF e-Governance (e-Office) portal

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC formally launched the IAF e-Governance (e-Office) portal at Air HQ, Vayu Bhavan on 31 Dec 20. The implementation undertaken as part of Digital India and e-governance initiative will transform the entire Indian Air Force to a 'paperless office' workflow.

The launch of e-Governance in IAF marks a paradigm shift from the current method of correspondence, filing and documentation to a digital one. The platform would achieve enhanced transparency, improved efficiency, increased accountability, assured data integrity and rapidly accessible archives along with a major reduction in the use of paper.

The project started on Apr 20 and was to be completed by 01 Jan 21. The application has been designed indigenously from scratch and customized to meet the Filing System requirements of IAF. It provides for the creation, handling, movement, processing and archival of files and documents and would enable quick disposal and faster decision making.

(With Inputs from PIB)