JA Solar Supplied 88MW Modules for Indian Solar Plant Developed by Juniper

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced its supply of 88MW modules to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) project developed by Juniper, one of the largest PV project developers in the local market, which opens a new chapter for the two companies on cooperation

Led by a team with significant experience in conceptualizing, building and developing renewable energy assets, Juniper is a renewable energy power producer and operator for solar projects. Based on the cooperation, the two sides intend to strengthen cooperation in the future to promote the development of PV industry in the Indian market

Since its official entry into the Indian market in 2015, JA Solar has won high recognition in the local market and favored by many local PV project developers with its reliable product quality, stable financial advantages and solid industry reputation. Through close cooperation with local developers, JA Solar will further deepen localized operation and provide quality products and services to Indian customers.