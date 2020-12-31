Left Menu
Development News Edition

JA Solar Supplied 88MW Modules for Indian Solar Plant Developed by Juniper

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 PRNewswire -- JA Solar recently announced its supply of 88MW modules to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited GUVNL project developed by Juniper, one of the largest PV project developers in the local market, which opens a new chapter for the two companies on cooperationLed by a team with significant experience in conceptualizing, building and developing renewable energy assets, Juniper is a renewable energy power producer and operator for solar projects.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:20 IST
JA Solar Supplied 88MW Modules for Indian Solar Plant Developed by Juniper

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced its supply of 88MW modules to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) project developed by Juniper, one of the largest PV project developers in the local market, which opens a new chapter for the two companies on cooperation

Led by a team with significant experience in conceptualizing, building and developing renewable energy assets, Juniper is a renewable energy power producer and operator for solar projects. Based on the cooperation, the two sides intend to strengthen cooperation in the future to promote the development of PV industry in the Indian market

Since its official entry into the Indian market in 2015, JA Solar has won high recognition in the local market and favored by many local PV project developers with its reliable product quality, stable financial advantages and solid industry reputation. Through close cooperation with local developers, JA Solar will further deepen localized operation and provide quality products and services to Indian customers. PWRPWR

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway to introduce mandatory COVID tests at borders, closes some entry points

All travellers entering Norway will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, or up to 24 hours after, from Jan. 2, the countrys justice ministry said on Thursday.To stop the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, tra...

Egypt’s cabinet allows GASC to co-found shareholding shipping company -statement

Egypts cabinet said on Thursday it agreed a draft bill to allow the state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities GASC to co-found a shareholding shipping company to transport commodities in and out of the country.The com...

BJP leader O Rajagopal makes U-turn, says he opposed Kerala assembly resolution on farm laws

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader O Rajagopal who had told media on Thursday that he did not object to the general consensus in Kerala Assembly regarding farm laws issued a statement later stating that he argued that the central government ...

Man held for kidnapping, forcibly marrying minor

Police here arrested a man on charge of kidnapping and forcibly marrying a 17-year-old girl. In November, a girl was kidnapped and on a written complaint of her father, a search operation was launched. During investigation, it came to light...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020