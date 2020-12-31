Our economy will grow at 10 pc in 2021-22 in real terms: NITI Aayog

Left Menu
India's economy will grow at 10 per cent in real terms and by the end of next year it will reach pre-COVID-19 level, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said here on Thursday.

India's economy will grow at 10 per cent in real terms and by the end of next year it will reach pre-COVID-19 level, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said here on Thursday. Asked about COVID-19 and its effect on the country's economy, Kumar told ANI, "Our economy will grow at 10 per cent in 2021-22 in real terms. By the end of next year, we will reach the pre-COVID level. Growth will be in positive figures in the fourth quarter of 2020-21."

Talking about the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws, the NITI Aayog Vice Chairman said the government is trying its best to get their understanding and that they are not misguided and their doubts are cleared. "The government is committed and has always been towards increasing farmers' income and for the betterment of their lives," he said. On the Kerala Assembly resolution against Centre's farm laws, he said, "I think this protest is going on for the sake of protest. These laws have been in discussion for decades and many times those who are in Opposition now have supported them. They should understand its objective. They should not oppose it for the sake of being in opposition because it is misleading the farmers. This type of resolution is not in the interest of the country and farmers."

"To farmers, I say with confidence and trust that the government is only concerned about how to better the lives of farmers and how to increase their income. These laws have been supported in the past by those who are in Opposition now. Also, the government is now ready to discuss all their issues. The government is ready to clear any apprehension of the farmers. I hope that farmers will understand." Regarding the fight against COVID-19 and when will the country overcome the challenges, Kumar said, "I wish everyone a happy new year. This wish will be in a true sense because as you have seen our vaccine is on the verge of the rollout. It is approved in England. It is manufactured in Pune's Serum Institute and I have read recently that they have prepared 5 crore doses and I feel that we will overcome challenges posed by coronavirus." (ANI)

