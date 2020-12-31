Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas pipeline damaged during road work; leak reported in Vashi

A damage to a gas pipeline during road work resulted in gas leak in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official from the fire brigade said. According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations fire brigade, a JCB machine carrying out some digging work accidentally hit the gas pipeline, causing the leak in the afternoon.The road traffic in the area was shut as a precautionary measure, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:22 IST
Gas pipeline damaged during road work; leak reported in Vashi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A damage to a gas pipeline during road work resulted in gas leak in Vashi area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday, an official from the fire brigade said. According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade, a JCB machine carrying out some digging work accidentally hit the gas pipeline, causing the leak in the afternoon.

The road traffic in the area was shut as a precautionary measure, the official said. Immediately on getting information, firemen and personnel from the gas company rushed to the scene and plugged the leak, he said.

The gas supply, which had been shut in the area since 12.45 pm, was restored at 4.30 pm, he added..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...

Jagan-led government brought ward, village secretariat system which provided jobs to over 1.3 lakh youth: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 l...

2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana

Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh ...

Bengaluru/Chennai say no to public celebrations to welcome 2021

The new year festivities in Bengaluru will be lacklustre this year following the prohibitory orders imposed by the city police to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant. Chennai will also see virtually no public celebrations as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020