Stop provoking farmers in Rajasthan over electricity supply: CM Gehlot to BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJPs state unit of provoking farmers in the state over the issue of electricity supply.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP's state unit of provoking farmers in the state over the issue of electricity supply. In a statement, he said that if the party leaders are concerned for farmers, then they should suggest their central leaders to accept the demands of the agriculturists who are demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws.

Gehlot also said 40 farmers have died in Delhi during the ongoing agitation. The Chief Minister said his government had decided to provide three-phase electricity to farmers in day time and it was announced in the state budget.

As per the budget announcement, three-phase electricity will be supplied in all districts in three separate phases by April 1, 2023 and the work on infrastructure development has started. However, he said, the BJP leaders provoked farmers for political gain and demonstrations were held at sub-stations in the last few days.

The CM said that under pressure, superintending engineers in some districts took decisions on their own level to supply electricity to farmers in day time without proper infrastructure which disturbed the electricity supply system. Due to this, Gehlot said, problems have been encountered in supplying single-phase electricity in several areas of Rajasthan..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

