Declare Pakistan 'terrorist state', demands Hindu Mahasabha chief

After a Hindu temple was set on fire in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani on Thursday demanded that the neighbouring country should be declared as "terrorist state".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:16 IST
Hindu Mahasabha President speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

After a Hindu temple was set on fire in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani on Thursday demanded that the neighbouring country should be declared as "terrorist state". "The world is seen how Hindus and Hindu temples are being attacked in Pakistan. It is now clear now that there is the government of Azhar Masood and Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan, not Imran Khan's. There is Talibani mentality there... Time has come when Pakistan should be declared as 'terrorist state'," Chakrapani told ANI when asked to comment on the incident.

A mob of over a hundred people led by local Muslim clerics reportedly destroyed and set on fire a Hindu temple in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A video clip is going viral on social media, in which a violent mob is seen destroying the walls and roof of the temple. The Hindu Mahasabha chief demanded that a resolution should be adopted in Parliament declaring Pakistan as "terrorist state".

"I demand that a resolution should be passed by Parliament stating that Pakistan is a terrorist state. I appeal to Muslim institutions in India to raise their voice against Pakistan," he said. Chakrapani said that the United Nations should take action against Pakistan for atrocities against minorities.

"Hindu women are being kidnapped and raped in Pakistan. They are forced to convert to another religion. Minorities are not safe in Pakistan... I have written to the UN. Despite sending separate letters to the UN, why it is silent over Pakistan. They should act against the country. The whole world should boycott Pakistan," he said. (ANI)

