Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 371,504 babies to be born worldwide on New Year’s Day: UNICEF

As the calendar turns to 2021, UNICEF is again celebrating the new lives being brought into the world on January 1.

UNICEF | New York | Updated: 01-01-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 08:54 IST
About 371,504 babies to be born worldwide on New Year’s Day: UNICEF
In response to the global pandemic, UNICEF launched the Reimagine campaign, a global effort to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children. Image Credit: ANI

An estimated 371,504 babies will be born around the world on New Year's Day, according to UNICEF.

As the calendar turns to 2021, UNICEF is again celebrating the new lives being brought into the world on January 1. Fiji in the Pacific will welcome 2021's, first baby. The United States will welcome its last. Globally, over half of these births are estimated to take place in 10 countries: India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), the United States (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8,640).

In total, an estimated 140 million children will be born in 2021. Their average life expectancy is expected to be 84 years.

"The children born today enter a world far different than even a year ago, and a New Year brings a new opportunity to reimagine it," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "Children born today will inherit the world we begin to build for them—today. Let us make 2021 the year we start to build a fairer, safer, healthier world for children."

2021 will also mark the 75th anniversary of UNICEF. Over the course of the year, UNICEF and its partners will be commemorating the anniversary with events and announcements celebrating three-quarters of a century of protecting children from conflict, disease and exclusion and championing their right to survival, health and education.

"Today, as the world faces a global pandemic, economic slowdown, rising poverty and deepening inequality, the need for UNICEF's work is as great as ever," said Fore. "For the last 75 years, throughout conflicts, displacements, natural disasters and crises, UNICEF has been there for the world's children. As a New Year dawns, we renew our commitment to protect children, to speak up for their rights, and to make sure their voices are heard, no matter where they live."

In response to the global pandemic, UNICEF launched the Reimagine campaign, a global effort to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming a lasting crisis for children. Through the campaign, UNICEF is issuing an urgent appeal to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to join UNICEF as we seek to respond, recover and reimagine a better, post-pandemic world.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,945

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,945 on Friday as four more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.Six more people have re...

Escorts tractor sales jump 88 pc to 7,733 units in Dec

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Friday reported an 88 per cent jump in tractor sales at 7,733 units in December 2020. The company had sold 4,114 units in December 2019.Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at ...

Reliance Infra completes sale of Delhi-Agra toll road to Cube Highways for Rs 3,600 cr

Reliance Infra on Friday announced completion of sale of its Delhi-Agra DA toll road to Cube Highways and Infrastructure for Rs 3,600 crore. In a regulatory filing, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said it has completed the sale of its 100 per c...

Damage to mobile towers: Punjab governor to summon CS, DGP

Taking a note of damage to over 1,600 mobile towers during farmers protest against the Centres laws, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday decided to summon the states chief secretary and director general of police DGP to seek a re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021