Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand minister launches 'Paint My City' drive ahead of Kumbh

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday launched a Paint My City campaign here ahead of the Kumbh Mela. Walls in the mela area and other places of tourist interest in the city will be painted with pictures from the Hindu mythology and depiction of the culture of Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand to make the event more attractive.Launching the campaign from Rishikul Tiraha, Kaushik said the Kumbh as always will be held on a grand scale.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:03 IST
U'khand minister launches 'Paint My City' drive ahead of Kumbh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday launched a "Paint My City" campaign here ahead of the Kumbh Mela. Walls in the mela area and other places of tourist interest in the city will be painted with pictures from the Hindu mythology and depiction of the culture of Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand to make the event more attractive.

Launching the campaign from Rishikul Tiraha, Kaushik said the Kumbh as always will be held on a grand scale. The campaign is being run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021