U'khand minister launches 'Paint My City' drive ahead of Kumbh

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday launched a "Paint My City" campaign here ahead of the Kumbh Mela. Walls in the mela area and other places of tourist interest in the city will be painted with pictures from the Hindu mythology and depiction of the culture of Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand to make the event more attractive.

Launching the campaign from Rishikul Tiraha, Kaushik said the Kumbh as always will be held on a grand scale. The campaign is being run by the Haridwar-Roorkee Development Authority.