Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green gets 600-MW wind-solar hybrid power project from SECI

Adani Green Energy Ltd AGEL on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd AREHEightL has been awarded a 600-megawatt wind-solar hybrid power project by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:45 IST
Adani Green gets 600-MW wind-solar hybrid power project from SECI

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd (AREHEightL) has been awarded a 600-megawatt wind-solar hybrid power project by Solar Energy Corporation of India. ''AREHEightL participated in a tender issued by SECI for setting up 1,200-MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power project.

''It has won the letter of award (LOA) for 600-MW wind-solar hybrid project. On December 31, 2020, AREHEightL received the LOA,'' AGEL said in a statement. The tariff for this project capacity has been fixed at Rs 2.41 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned in a duration of 18 months from the date of signing the PPA (power purchase agreement), the company said.

With the latest win, AGEL's total capacity stands at 14,795 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy. Of this, 2,950 MW of renewable energy projects are operational and 11,845 MW projects are under implementation, it said. AGEL Managing Director and CEO Vneet S Jaain said, ''The LoA of the 600-MW wind-solar hybrid power project is in line with our ambition to achieve renewable power capacity of 25 GW by 2025.'' It is also a step closer towards becoming the world's largest renewable power company by 2030 and contributes to India's decarbonisation targets.

AGEL has a renewable portfolio of over 14 gigawatts of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects..

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...

North India shivers in intense cold

In the grip of a brutal cold wave, large parts of north India recorded bone-chilling temperatures and were blanketed in thick fog while some places in Kashmir were cloaked in snow on New Years Day on Friday. In Delhi, the mercury plummeted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021