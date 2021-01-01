NABARD Goa sanctions mobile ATM van for Demonstration of Banking Technology 

NABARD, Goa RO has sanctioned a mobile ATM van was sanctioned to Goa State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (Goa StCB) for "Demonstration of Banking Technology" under Financial Inclusion fund (FIF) on 01 January 2021. Smt. Usha Ramesh, GM/OiC, NABARD handed over the sanction letter to Shri Ulhas Phaldessai, Chairman, Goa StCB. The event was also attended by Shri Vasant Savardekar, DGM, NABARD and Shri Anant Chodankar, MD, Goa StCB in a ceremony arranged in the RO. The van will not only demonstrate the latest banking technologies but also spread financial literacy messages in the remotest corner to promote financial inclusion. This will help in creating awareness on digital payments and increasing digital penetration in the remote areas of North Goa district.

(With Inputs from PIB)