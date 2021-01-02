MEDIA-Study says Covid variant spread rapidly in England even during lockdown - FT

... ...
President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a defense policy bill against his strong objections weeks before he leaves offi...
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Bent spoon, straight needle mystic Geller joins Israeli vaccine driveCelebrity mystic Uri Geller joined Israels drive to vaccinate its elderly population against COVID-19 on Thursday, per...
BioNTech is working flat out with partner Pfizer to boost production of their COVID-19 vaccine, its founders said, warning there would be gaps in supply until other vaccines were rolled out. The German biotech startup has led the vaccine ra...
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoingMovie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, ...