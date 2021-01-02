Left Menu
Development News Edition

VHP condemns vandalising of idols at Ramateertham temple, demands strict action against culprits

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned the vandalising of idols at the Ramateertham temple in Andhra Pradesh, which took place on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 21:40 IST
VHP condemns vandalising of idols at Ramateertham temple, demands strict action against culprits
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday condemned the vandalising of idols at the Ramateertham temple in Andhra Pradesh, which took place on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2020. VHP's Secretary-General Milind Parande in a statement said, "Three other incidents of temple attacks have taken place in Andhra Pradesh in the last two days. Many such incidents including the burning of the Temple Chariot in October 2020 by miscreants in Antarvedi, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh have happened in Andhra Pradesh in the last few months."

Slamming the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in the state, he said that recurring attacks on Hindu temples with "impunity by certain people and the apathy as well as the inaction of the Jagan Reddy-led state government is shocking to the Hindu society." "The sudden spurt in such targeted attacks on Hindu temples specifically after the election of this Jagan Reddy government speaks volumes for the increased confidence of the anti-Hindu forces in the state," the Secretary-General added.

The VHP has demanded prompt and strict action against the culprits and proper security measures for all temples, especially those under state government-controlled endowment board. He also said that as the state government seems to be "unable and unwilling" to perform its duty of protection of the temples, adding that "VHP has no other recourse but to call for public agitation against these atrocities." (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...

Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee, ...

2 nabbed in UP's Banda in illegal mining case

Two people allegedly involved in illegal mining were arrested in Naraina police station area on Saturday, police said. Sham Shivhare and Sakir were booked about 15 days ago during an ongoing drive against illegal mining in the district, Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021