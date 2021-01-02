Left Menu
Goa working towards increasing RT-PCR testing capacity to 3.5k per day: Vishwajit Rane

Goa has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 testing and it is working towards increasing RT-PCR testing capacity to 3.5k per day, said State Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday.

Goa has one of the highest per capita COVID-19 testing and it is working towards increasing RT-PCR testing capacity to 3.5k per day, said State Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday. Speaking at the Expert Committee meeting held in Panaji, Rane said, "The state of Goa has one of the highest per capita testing. We are working towards increasing RT-PCR testing capacity to 3.5k per day. Both North Goa District Hospital (NGDH) and South Goa District Hospital (SGDH) will have RT-PCR machines, the purchase committee will be making a decision to procure the RT-PCR machines with an open-ended platform for kits so that the variable cost of kits can be reduced."

"Our target is to build in-house capacity to test the UK strain. So far, 38 out of 976 travellers have tested positive. The UK strain patients will be treated at ESI hospital. Tourists are coming to the state as they consider Goa safe. We want tourism to sustain and businesses to thrive. However, this has to be done keeping in mind the safety of the people," he said. In Goa, an expert committee will recommend for strict action against hotels or businesses violating COVID Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), he said, adding that have also advised for a hike in fine for not wearing masks.

"Home isolation outreach in the state is greater than 99 per cent and we are the only state providing free COVID medication", the health minister claimed. On the dry run for vaccination under the guidance of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) which has begun in the state, Rane said: "I would like to inform all the citizens that Goa is well-equipped with the entire cold chain infrastructure and manpower to administer COVID vaccine." (ANI)

