Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than a month, demanding repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price MSP and other two issues.Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan leader Sukhdev Singh, whose Union is leading the protest at Tikri border, said arrangements made by farmers to brave the cold weather are not helping much because of rains and subsequent waterlogging..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 10:45 IST
Heavy rains add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Overnight rains in the national capital added to miseries of farmers who have been camping on the borders of Delhi for over a month in protest against new farm laws, with the continuous downpour leading to waterlogging at agitation venues. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is a member of Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, said on Sunday that farmers have waterproof tents but they cannot protect them from biting cold and waterlogging.

''The situation is very bad at protest sites due to rain which has caused waterlogging. There is so much cold after the rains, but the government is not able to see our misery,'' he said. Gurwinder Singh, who is camping at Singhu Border, said there is waterlogging at some places as civic facilities are not up to the mark.

''Despite facing several problems, we will not move from here until our demands are met,'' he asserted. According to a MeT Department official, heavy rainfall was reported in areas across Delhi and minimum temperatures have increased due to clouding and easterly winds.

''Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, an increase of 6.7 degrees with 25 mm rain. Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius with 18 mm rain. Rain with hail storm is expected until January 6,'' the official said. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for more than a month, demanding repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other two issues.

Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan leader Sukhdev Singh, whose Union is leading the protest at Tikri border, said arrangements made by farmers to brave the cold weather are not helping much because of rains and subsequent waterlogging.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Approval for vaccines accelerates India's journey to be COVID-free, says Modi

Hailing the approval given to two coronavirus vaccines as a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-fre...

Automakers firm up growth plans for 2021 with cautious optimism

With 2020 finally over, several leading automakers are now looking to carry on with their plans in 2021 even as several challenges like supply chain issues still continue to impact the market. While Kia Motors is looking to ramp up producti...

I have been patient for good roles: Manav Kaul

Actor Manav Kaul says he always takes a year-long break before starting a new project as he believes right opportunities come to those who are extremely patient. The 44-year-old actor first rose to fame with his turn as a right-wing politic...

Jain Housing raises Rs 175 crore from Nippon Life and Apollo Global

Chennai, Jan 3 PTI Noted realtor Jain Housing has raised funds of Rs 175 crore from Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd and Apollo Global Management for about Rs 175 crore in two tranches, a top official said. The funds would be utilised to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021