Three wild elephant deaths reported in Kerala

The death of three wild elephants, including a calf, was reported from three forest regions in north Kerala on Sunday, forest officials said. While two elephants died allegedly in accidents, the calf could not be examined due to the presence of a herd of jumbos around it, they said.

According to forest officials, a 20-year-old female elephant died on Sunday morning, hours after it was rescued from an unused well in a farm into which it had fallen three days ago. The elephant was rescued from the well in Kozhikode district on Saturday night, following a day-long operation by the forest officials using excavators.

A forest officer said the elephant was very weak when it was brought out of the well. It was provided enough water, food and medical aid.

''We were expecting that the elephant would return to the forests. But it collapsed and died after walking a few feet from the place it was rescued. Postmortem was performed to ascertain the cause of death,'' the officer said. It is suspected that either dehydration or internal injuries could be the reason for the elephant's death.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old makhna (tuskless male elephant) was found dead in a farm land adjacent to a forest in Nilambur this morning. ''We suspect that the elephant was electrocuted.

Themakhna was found dead in a farm land in Chakkukuzhi under Kalikavu forest range in Nilambur. An investigation has been launched into the incident'', a forest officer said. In another incident, a calf was found dead inside Wayanad wildlife sanctuary today.

A wildlife official said the matter was reported from Vandikkadavu in Kurichiat forest Range in Wayanad district. ''Our officers could not reach the place due to the presence of an elephant herd around the dead calf,'' he said.

