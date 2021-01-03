Palaniswami exudes confidence of 'doubling' farmers income, hits out at DMK

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday exuded confidence that income of farmers could double in future and urged people to reject DMKs dynasty politics. Now, his son Stalin aspired for the CMs post and in future, Stalins son Udhayanidhi would be the favourite for the top post and DMK would not allow anyone else to assume the lofty office, Palaniswami alleged.In the AIADMK, anyone can become the Chief Minister, he said..

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday exuded confidence that income of farmers could double in future and urged people to reject DMK's 'dynasty' politics. He alleged that the main opposition party was a 'family' party that had given only a 'family' dominated rule in the past.

''If the DMK assumes power, it will be an unruly regime,'' he claimed, referring to a slew of alleged incidents, where DMK men had resorted to violence over trivial issues. He urged the people to ''vote for AIADMK to continue good governance.'' A raise in income for farmers could happen in future and he was contemplating measures about it, the CM said in an interaction with them here, as part of his ongoing campaign for the Assembly elections due in April-May.

Pointing to facilitating ways and means to increase ryots' income, he said export of farm produce by the government after procuring it from farmers was one such 'thought.' He cited the government's farm sector specific measures, including setting up of a food park at Tindivanam in Villupuram district, which is a Rs 2,000 crore project aimed at ensuring remunerative prices for vegetables. Palaniswami alleged that Stalin compared farmer with a 'rowdy' and it was anguishing.

The DMK leader had said the Chief Minister was always claiming to be a farmer, like a funny line from a Tamil movie in which a comedian would falsely claim to be a rowdy. Stalin had maintained that he always held farmers in high esteem. He had, however, accused Palaniswami of being a 'fake' farmer and targeted him for the government's support to Centre's farm laws.

The Chief Minister said Stalin should not 'hurt' the farmers and 'think' before he 'talks.' Praising farmers for their hard work, the CM said the leader of opposition does not understand their travails. He alleged the DMK's previous regimes had worked for the interests for 'family' rather than the people. Palaniswami said he faced several challenges after taking over as Chief Minister in 2017 and alleged DMK leader Stalin tried to create problem everyday to break up the AIADMK and dislodge the government.

However, outmanoeuvring the main opposition, the AIADMK government made 'achievements'. He listed several welfare measures of the government including the latest 2,000 mini clinics, 7.5 per cent quota for government school students who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

During his campaign at another location, Palaniswami said Stalin has been engaged in 'defamatory' campaign against the government. His allegations of corruption against the government were a 'blatant lie.' Slamming the DMK for 'dynasty politics,' Palaniswami alleged it was previously M Karunanidhi, who became the Chief Minister when the party won polls. Now, his son Stalin aspired for the CM's post and in future, Stalin's son Udhayanidhi would be the favourite for the top post and DMK would not allow anyone else to assume the lofty office, Palaniswami alleged.

''In the AIADMK, anyone can become the Chief Minister,'' he said..

