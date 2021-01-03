Maha: Hand grenade-like object destroyed by BDDS in Latur

A hand grenade-like object found ina lake on Latur in Maharashtra was destroyed by a bombdetection and disposal team on Sunday, police said

The object was found on Saturday in Shirur Tajbandlake in Ahmedpur tehsil by Mahadevwadi village residentTulsiram Valase, an official said

''BDDS teams from Nanded and Latur worked on the handgrenade-like object, with pins and clips, and destroyed itafter creating a safety perimeter around it,'' a Shirur Tajbandpolice station official said.